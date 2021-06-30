Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Updated To Version 12.0.0; Kazuya Arrives

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: The fighter from the Tekken saga joins the roster of selectable characters from the Nintendo Switch game as part of the Fighters Pass. Vol. 2. Kazuya Mishima, icon of the Tekken series, is now available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch. The fighter, included in the Fighters Pass. Vol. 2 or as a separate purchase (5.99 euros), it comes accompanied by the 12.0.0 update of the video game, a patch that includes changes, adjustments and modifications in some characters to maintain the balance of the game.

Version 12.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is free for everyone and has an extensive list of changes, all minor. You can consult the complete list, dated this June 29, on the official Nintendo support portal.

For the rest, Aspirant Pack # 10, the name given to this content pack with Kazuya as the protagonist, includes this fighter; the Mishima Dojo as an additional stage; new suits for the Mii; and several dozen music tracks that we will listen to both in combat and from the sound gallery.

To update Super Smash Bros. Ultimate our Nintendo Switch must be connected to the Internet. Then, just follow these steps: click (+) on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate icon for Nintendo Switch and click Update. To keep our replays of battles it is necessary to go to the Chest -> Replays -> Replays -> Save as video, before proceeding with the update.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Fighter Will Be Last

The so-called Fighter Pass Vol. 1 is made up of five fighters in exchange for 24.99 euros: Joker (Persona 5), ​​Hero (Dragon Quest), Banjo & Kazooie, Terry Bogard (Fatal Fury) and Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses ). On the other hand, the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 is made up of a total of six characters, at the moment we know five of them. The sixth will be the last, Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed, and will be revealed before the end of the year 2021. The other two will be revealed before the end of this year. Includes: Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2), Sefirot (Final Fantasy VII), Steve & Alex (Minecraft), Min Min (ARMS), Kazuya (Tekken) and that last unknown face.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Until last March 31, 2021, the title already had more than 23.84 million copies sold worldwide. The most successful fighting video game of all time.