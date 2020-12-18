Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is updated to version 10.0.0

The Nintendo video game officially receives the quintessential Final Fantasy VII antagonist in a few days. All the details of the update.

Sefirot will arrive at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this December 23 to everyone. The broadcast held at midnight this Friday has served to confirm the arrival date of the third downloadable character of the Fighter Pass Vol. 2 of the fighting video game for Nintendo Switch, in addition to the consecutive update of the title to version 10.0.0, this The latter applicable to all users regardless of whether or not they purchase the DLC character.

All the details of version 10.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The update 10.0.0 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch includes new features that, in addition to anticipating the arrival of Sefirot to the game in a few days through a limited event, allows you to unlock the character before its release date.

It is possible to play this mode if you have purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2; will appear in the upper left area of ​​the start menu. Just press (+) to start playing.

The mode will no longer be available in a few days, but those who have managed to overcome the challenge will immediately unlock both Sefirot and its corresponding scenario.

Bug fixes and improved gaming experience.

In order to update the game we must have the Nintendo Switch console connected to the Internet. Next, click (+) on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate icon for Nintendo Switch and click on Update. As always, to keep our repetitions of battles it is necessary to go to the Chest -> Replays -> Replays -> Save as video, before updating.



