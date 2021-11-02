Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director On Sequel: “I Don’t Think About It”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: After several years on the market, the exclusive title for Nintendo Switch has completed its post-launch plan. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the definitive game in the saga, the most complete to date, with dozens of characters, settings, musical pieces, etc. Since its launch in 2018, the video game has been expanding with free and paid downloadable content. Two Fighters Pass later, Nintendo has finalized the post-launch plan. Will there be a new installment in the future? In an interview with Famitsu, Masahiro Sakurai, its director, is not too clear that he is going to produce another project in the saga.

“I’m not thinking of a sequel, but I can’t say definitively that this is going to be the last Smash Bros.,” he commented. “I need to reflect on whether we should market another game, at the risk of disappointing users.” However, the creative does not believe that the saga can continue without his presence. “I don’t see any way of it happening without me. To be honest, I would like to leave it to someone else, I have already tried, but it has not worked. According to Sakurai, if they are going to continue with the Nintendo saga, he will have to talk to him and study about “how to make it a success.”

Goodbye to Sakurai’s column in Famitsu

Masahiro Sakurai has been publishing a column in Famitsu since the beginning of the new millennium, where he has related many of his day-to-day stories. Still, he recently announced that he would no longer be writing his piece in the magazine. To the relief of many, he has specified that this decision does not imply that he is going to stop making video games.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been available since 2018 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The arrival of Sora (Kingdom Hearts) closes a template of characters that has become a tribute to video games as a medium. Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Zelda and company fight against other Nintendo characters, but also against fighters from successful sagas from other companies.