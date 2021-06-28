Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Details Kazuya: Release Aate

Super Smash Bros: This Tekken character was announced during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct as the penultimate fighter from Fighter Pass Vol. 2. It has been almost three years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but there is still some content in the bedroom. The Fighter Pass Vol. 2, a paid season pass that includes bonus characters, is about to complete the entire roster of fighters. After the arrival of Pyra and Mythra, both from Xenoblade 2, it is the turn of Kazuya Mishima himself, one of the protagonists of the Tekken fighting saga. In a streaming presentation, director Masahiro Sakurai has shown the character in action.

Kazuya will be available from June 30 at a price of 5.99 euros if you buy it separately. He will be accompanied by his own stage, Mishima Dojo, whose roof and walls may be destroyed.

The developer recalled that many have asked for the incorporation of Kazuya, but it has not been easy, since the style of play of both sagas is completely different. “They have in common that you hit your opponent to defeat him, but his genre and design are like night and day,” he says.

Sakurai has not wanted to enter the debate of whether or not Super Smash Bros is a fighting title, “but Tekken is fundamentally different,” he adds. Bandai Namco’s work is characterized by “measuring the distance between characters and knowing where to strike.” In addition, he divides the attacks into high, medium and low, while his game is more “location”, to take advantage of levels and distances: “The safe and danger areas of a fighter vary depending on where he is located.