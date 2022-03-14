Super Smash Bros. Creator Awarded Most Valuable Creative at Famitsu Dengeki

Super Smash Bros: In addition to the award to Masahiro Sakurai, the Japanese magazine has also awarded the GOTY to Monster Hunter Rise. Masahiro Sakurai, head of the Super Smash Bros. saga and director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, has been awarded by Famitsu Dengeki magazine. The readers have decided with their votes to award the developer with the award for the most valuable creative. “I have received an award. Thank you very much to all of you for supporting us”, Sakurai thanked.
The Famitsu Dengeki Awards have also focused on other categories, including Best Game of the Year. In other words, the GOTY, which has fallen on Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom’s successful title for Nintendo Switch and PC. Here is the complete list with all the winners.
All awardees
Game of the Year
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
Tales of Arise
Resident Evil Village
monster hunter rise
Lost Judgment
top rated creative
Resident Evil Village Development Team
Uma Musume Development Team: Pretty Derby
Masahiro Sakurai (creator of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV
best scenarios
Tales of Arise
Buddy Mission BOND
Lost Judgment
better graphics
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
Tales of Arise
Resident Evil Village
Best music
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
monster hunter rise
Best actor/actress
Takuya Kimura as Takayuki Yagami in Lost Judgment
Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village