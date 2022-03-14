Super Smash Bros. Creator Awarded Most Valuable Creative at Famitsu Dengeki

Super Smash Bros: In addition to the award to Masahiro Sakurai, the Japanese magazine has also awarded the GOTY to Monster Hunter Rise. Masahiro Sakurai, head of the Super Smash Bros. saga and director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, has been awarded by Famitsu Dengeki magazine. The readers have decided with their votes to award the developer with the award for the most valuable creative. “I have received an award. Thank you very much to all of you for supporting us”, Sakurai thanked.

The Famitsu Dengeki Awards have also focused on other categories, including Best Game of the Year. In other words, the GOTY, which has fallen on Monster Hunter Rise, Capcom’s successful title for Nintendo Switch and PC. Here is the complete list with all the winners.

All awardees

Game of the Year

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

Tales of Arise

Resident Evil Village

monster hunter rise

Lost Judgment

top rated creative

Resident Evil Village Development Team

Uma Musume Development Team: Pretty Derby

Masahiro Sakurai (creator of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XIV

best scenarios

Tales of Arise

Buddy Mission BOND

Lost Judgment

better graphics

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

Tales of Arise

Resident Evil Village

Best music

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

monster hunter rise

Best actor/actress

Takuya Kimura as Takayuki Yagami in Lost Judgment

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Maggie Robertson as Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village