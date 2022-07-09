Super Saiyan God Vegeta and Majin Vegeta Combine an Epic Dragon Ball in Fan Art

In the world of Dragon Ball, Goku’s enemy, who has become a rival and friend, Vegeta is a popular character who is not inferior to Goku in strength and skill. And now the epic fan art shows how the Super Saiyan God Vegeta and the forms of the Majin combine so that fans should see it!

Vegeta’s form, which unlocked even more of his powers by giving him back some of his more nefarious tendencies, Vegeta’s Majin transformation was first seen during Dragon Ball Z’s last main story arc, the Majin Buu Saga, after wizard Babidi played into Vegeta’s weaknesses so he could enslave him. This is far from the last transformation that has happened to Vegeta since then, his transformation of the Super Saiyan God elevates his power to higher heights, acting as a stepping stone to the even more powerful Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and recent forms of Ultra Ego.

This account, recently uploaded to Instagram under the username @gwartdesigns, constantly publishes works of art that any Dragon Ball fan could be proud of. Taking as a basis other popular objects such as “Naruto” and “Van Pease”, @gwartdesigns also dabbled in drawing characters from Marvel and DC comics, and also provided fans with several unique drawings of other franchises in black light that fit their artistic style well.

Choosing Vegeta as his subject after sharing a similar artwork depicting Goku’s transformations into Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan 4, @gwartdesigns successfully mixes variations of Super Saiyan God and Majin Vegeta to great effect. By drawing the yellow-haired form of Majin Vegeta on the left side of the image, @gwartdesigns brings a more villainous shade to the image of Vegeta, complemented by the Babidi Majin sign engraved on his forehead and a pulsating vein next to him to emphasize the dangerous rage of Vegeta. Then, dividing the picture right in the middle with a stylized electric crack, @gwartdesigns transfers the image of the red-haired Super Saiyan Vegeta to the right side of the picture, and the calmer and more determined behavior of Vegeta shines to complete this boring mess. – up.

Two powerful variations of Saiyan, which only briefly appear in manga and anime, the transformation of Vegeta into a Majin and a Super Saiyan God, made a great impression on fans Dragon Ball during their disclosure. Having presented fans with Vegeta’s epic battle against Goku when he was in Majin form, Vegeta was last seen under his influence when he sacrificed himself for the common good in a heartbreaking death that fans still remember well. Then, in the Dragon Ball manga, the Super Saiyan God appears when Vegeta fights Goku Black, while in the anime Vegeta famously performs this feat of leveling power when he needs to teach a lesson to the overpowering Saiyan, Broly.

Since the premiere of the series a few decades ago, many unique fan art has appeared Dragon Ball, but @gwartdesigns may have some of the best. Vegeta’s transformations into Majin and Super Saiyan God are just two of the many forms he has ascended to over the years, so hopefully @gwartdesigns has some more epic works of art on the way!