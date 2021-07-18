Super Robot Wars 30 brings famous mecha and arrives in October on Steam

Super Robot Wars: Excellent news for mecha aficionados! BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe has confirmed the worldwide release of Super Robot Wars 30 on Steam 30 on October 28th of this year. Check out the game trailer below:

This tactical RPG features characters and giant robots from famous animes, such as: Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, Knight’s & Magic, Magic Warriors of Rayearth and many others.

Players will be able to choose their favorite mecha to use in battles, watch action-packed attack animations and also use the resources obtained in combat to train their pilots, improve machines and even earn bonuses for their army as they progress through this adventure.

Super Robot Wars 30 will be released worldwide for PC on October 28th, with versions for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 only in Southeast Asia.