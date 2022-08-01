Super Pet League Box Office Explanation: Does It Disappoint DC?

An interesting move was that Warner Bros. moved from her live performances to the animated “League of Super Pets” – but are the box office already disappointing DC? The release of DC’s “League of Super Pets” was originally scheduled for May 2021, but its screening in theaters was postponed due to the pandemic and taking into account the postponement of dates for other DC films, such as Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam”.

DC is no stranger to animated films, although most are released on streaming platforms or DVDs instead of theatrical release. But instead of telling the story of the superheroes themselves, DC League of Super-Pets focuses on their favorite helpers, namely Crypto, Superman’s super dog and a variety of other pets, such as Lulu the guinea pig and a boxer dog named Ace. The pandemic has greatly affected DC’s release schedule, but “League of Super Pets” is the first film to be released in 2022, marking the beginning of a new series of films that will include everything related to “Shazam”! “Rage of the Gods” before “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (where Ben Affleck will return as Batman) and “Blue Beetle”.

DC League of Super-Pets debuted in theaters on July 29, opening more than 4,000 theaters nationwide and grossing $23 million domestically over the three-day weekend. He took first place at the box office, replacing Jordan Peele’s “No” in the top position. Although it seems that the animated film collected decent box office receipts, it was not as high as expected and ended up in the middle in terms of animated box office receipts. The initial gross revenue of League of Super-Pets, including its international total of $ 18.4, can be considered disappointing, because the creation of animation cost Warner Bros. $ 90 million. The initial amount of the film is not particularly impressive if we take into account the film WB Space Jam: A New Legacy, which collected $ 31 million over the first weekend, simultaneously broadcast on HBO Max.

How much will DC League of Super-Pets earn and will it be successful?

Compared to animated films like “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which earned $107 million in its opening weekend, and Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which brought in $51 million when it was first released, DC League of Super-Pets is at the bottom of the list. the range of box office receipts. However, this is in line with the first weekend’s collection of other animated films, including Disney’s “Bad Guys” and “Encanto,” which earned $27 million in the first weekend, but subsequently earned $96.1 million domestically. All this suggests that the League of Super-Pets must earn at least another $ 50 million just to break even, and several million more to be considered financially successful.

The good news is that DC League of Super-Pets has plenty of time to become a big hit, and its average opening is still a good sign that it can do more. The longer the movie is in theaters, the more money it will earn over time. Not to mention that the animated film will eventually appear on HBO Max, where more people will watch it. As for other cartoons, the League of Super Pets will be the only one available for viewing in cinemas for at least a few more months, which will undoubtedly attract moviegoers with children. Of course, the first weekend is important for any film, but in the long run, the life of the film is not limited to the first three days of its screening in cinemas.