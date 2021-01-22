Super Online: Sony sells animation to Netflix

Sony Pictures sold the rights to distribute the Super Connected animation to Netflix. According to Variety, the film hits the streaming giant’s catalog as early as 2021, but there is no official date yet. It is also not part of the 71 films that Netflix had announced for this year.

Sony planned to release Super Connected in theaters on September 18 in the United States. The Netflix distribution deal, which excludes China, was closed at more than $ 100 million. None of the companies confirmed the film’s production budget.

Director Michael Rianda said he was happy with the decision. He hopes that with this, the animation can reach a larger number of people.

“I’m so excited that everyone on Netflix is ​​fully creatively in sync with us and as excited about the movie as we are,” he said. “Not only because it is an original story with a creative visual style that we are extremely proud of, but also to be able to prove to my friends that this five-year journey was not an elaborate illusion on my part.”

Super Conectados addresses how the excessive use of technology can alienate people. In the plot, the Mitchells, an ordinary family from the United States, leave for a trip through the United States before their eldest daughter starts college. But what should be an opportunity to reconnect them, turns into a fight against robots that would decide to rebel against humanity.

“We want Netflix to be the place where families can come and enjoy these stories,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s original vice president of animation. “And while we know that no two families are the same, we think the Mitchells will become affectionate immediately with yours. It is an honor to work with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Mike Rianda to bring this incredibly special film to members around the world ”.