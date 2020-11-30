Super Nintendo World will open in February 2021

After a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Nintendo World, a Nintendo park that will open in Japan on the premises of Universal Studios, finally has a forecast to open its doors to the public: February 2021.

In addition to the park’s opening window, Universal Studios also revealed a video showing one of the attractions present at the facility: Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge. Check it out below:

Famitsu magazine had access to the park and released details about two attractions, one of them entitled Yoshi Adventure. You must have at least 1.22m to enjoy this adventure that lasts about five minutes and invites visitors to venture alongside Captain Toad on a treasure hunt while they are riding on Yoshi’s back.

The other is the Power-up Band Key Challenge, recommended for people over five years old. Using a Power-up Band (which must be purchased separately), it is necessary to infiltrate Bowser Jr.’s hideout and count on the help of other players to defeat him. The objective is to recover the Golden Mushrooms stolen by him, in addition to finding three keys before facing a fight that involves jumping, hitting blocks and other actions.

