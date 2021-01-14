Super Nintendo World postponed opening

The Super Nintendo World was scheduled to open on February 4, but unfortunately there was a change in these plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to information posted on the Universal Studios Japan website, there is still no exact date for the new inauguration. In addition to the studio, Geoff Keighley (host of The Game Awards) and Takashi Mochizuki (Bloomberg reporter) also used their Twitter accounts to talk about the subject.

The opening of Super Nintendo World in Japan at @USJ_Official has been delayed past February 4. No new date set. pic.twitter.com/1u2hqnF8h8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 14, 2021

“Universal Studios Japan was planning to open the Super Nintendo World on February 4th. However, after careful consideration of the current situation and taking into account the state of emergency enacted by Osaka Prefecture, this will not happen. The inauguration will happen as soon as the state of emergency ceases, ”says the statement on the website.