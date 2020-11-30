Super Nintendo World opens on February 4, 2021

Universal Studios Japan Reveals Official Opening Date for Giant Nintendo Universe-Based Theme Park; initially planned for 2020.

Universal Studios Japan will open the new Nintendo theme area, Super Nintendo World, on February 4, 2021. The most important amusement park in Japan is finalizing preparations in the vicinity of Osaka for a massive event, whose opening has been postponed to tenor of the severity of COVID-19. On the occasion of the news, USJ has presented new images of the venue.

Super Nintendo World will include Mario Kart karts with their own attraction as well as other activities themed with motifs from the entire Nintendo universe, not just Super Mario. Although the initial plan was to inaugurate the park at the same time as the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it will not finally open its doors on coincident dates since Universal and Comcast Corp – parent company – do not want to wait until next summer and, less, you will begin to receive visitors during this fiscal year.

Super Nintendo World: Karts, Bowser’s Castle and more Nintendo references

In one of the images shared this Monday, we can see from an aerial perspective the current appearance of Super Nintendo World, which presents recognizable areas from the Super Mario video games, mushrooms, frozen areas and even a Bowser castle; as if it were a traditional platform adventure.

Back in January, before the pandemic broke out, we learned that Nintendo is developing a mobile application that will be linked to a bracelet. Park goers can wear one of these interactive bracelets to be part of the experience. It will have information, it will indicate our location in the virtual world that it is trying to recreate and it will incorporate challenges and classifications; there will be at least six different models of that bracelet.



