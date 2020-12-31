Super Nintendo World entry bracelets will work as amiibo

The Nintendo theme park continues to share its secrets and now reveals how the Power U Bands will be able to connect with the Nintendo Switch.

There is less and less left for the dream of many to come true. On February 4, 2021, the Universal Park of Japan will welcome within its walls Super Nintendo World, a new thematic region within it whose attractions, restaurants and shops are inspired by the great Nintendo franchises (Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon … etc.). The proximity to its inauguration date allows us to learn more and more details about the secrets that lie in it and how things will work. Today, for example, the information that reaches us is related to the entrance bracelets, called Power U Band. Some bracelets that are magnetic closure, have a chip inside and have up to six different models based on different characters from the Mushroom Kingdom (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad or Yoshi).

But be careful, because there is more. The Power U Band are not like the bracelets in other parks, where you put them on and forget them, or where they only serve for the staff of the attractions to check that we are wearing them before letting us pass. Once inside Super Nintendo World, the Power U Band will connect to a mobile application and begin what the creators of the park have called “a life-size video game.” And it is that thanks to the bracelets we will be able to interact with more than 150 objects in the enclosure, which when we bring our wrist closer they will move, illuminate or emit sounds, also allowing us to participate in various minigames, some of augmented reality. All this grants coins in the application, as if we were playing an installment of the Super Mario saga. The more we relate to the park through the bracelets, the more coins and points we will accumulate. Shigeru Miyamoto himself showed this kind of relationship between the bracelet and the park in the following video:

Power U Bands also serve as Amiibo

And as if that were not enough, from the official Nintendo website they tell us that the bracelets will work like amiibo and can be used later on our Nintendo Switch. To do this, it would be enough to put the base of the bracelet in front of the NFC point of the console, located on the joy-con sticks. In case we get the red Power U Band, for example, the platform will identify it as a special Mario amiibo and unlock a personalized version of the character in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Presumably, once the park opens the doors on February 4, the first visitors will report on the titles compatible with the bracelets, the rewards they give in them, the use they have of the application currencies … and so on. . Until then to continue dreaming (and saving) for that visit to Super Nintendo World.



