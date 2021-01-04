Super Nintendo: mod adds Ray Tracing effects in real time

Programmer Ben Carter shared on his YouTube channel an unprecedented modification made to the Famicom, the Japanese version of the Super Nintendo, when he managed to recreate the classic graphics of the console with a modification capable of adding Ray Tracing technology to the test cartridge.

According to Carter, the feat was made possible thanks to a homebrew from an expansion chip called SuperRT. With it, a test cartridge gained processing power far beyond its generation, by having its old SuperFX chip replaced by an integrated circuit that literally managed to enable Ray Tracing technology in real time.

Unfortunately, the replacement of the chip allowed only the optimization of a brief scene rendered by the SNES, but was able to present the perfect functioning of the lightning tracking on the Nintendo machine even if in a limited way due to the native configurations of the standard console.

What did you think of this modification in the Super Nintendo? Tell us in the comments section!




