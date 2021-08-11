Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Trailer Shows Sonic and Tails

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is scheduled for release on October 5th, and now we know that this great celebration of the franchise’s legacy will be even better with the presence of the Sonic and Tails mascots, who will be playable characters and have already gained a trailer of their own:

The initiative is part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the first Sonic the Hedgehog of Mega Drive, and that’s why we see the classic and fatter versions of the characters in action here.

The coolest thing is that you won’t have to pay anything extra for it, it’s not even a DLC, just play long enough to unlock them naturally through gameplay! From what you can see in the trailer, when playing with Sonic or Tails the bananas scattered throughout the stages turn into rings!

The duo will join Jet Set Radio’s Beat, as well as other great SEGA stars who will be playable in the new Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, a game that will feature hundreds of levels from the little monkeys’ previous adventures. Developed by the celebrated Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio of the Yakuza series, the game will feature versions for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

What did you think of the new trailer and Sonic and Tails as playable characters? What is your favorite SEGA title? Comment below!