Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Is A Remake Of The Classics For Switch

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Nintendo announced, this Tuesday (14), during E3 2021, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, a remake of the original games in the series. The title will be released on October 5, 2021 for Switch.

According to the brand, the game will have 300 stages that were recreated from games like Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Deluxe, Super Monkey Touch & Roll and Super Monkey Ball Adventures. Check out the trailer below.

In addition to Switch, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. So, what did you think of the news? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!