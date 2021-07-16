Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Gets New Trailer and Images

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: Unveiled during Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is an exquisite remastering of more than 300 classic stages from the franchise, and producer SEGA has released a new trailer to remind us of just how wonderful the world of the rolling monkeys is:

Dubbed “wonderful worlds,” the trailer highlights some of the challenges seen in classic Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Deluxe, Super Monkey Touch & Roll, and Super Monkey Ball Adventures, reminding the player of the quest to thwart the elusive Dr. Bad- Boon.

The video also highlights that we’ll be “traveling through stunning worlds” such as the Jungle Island and Bubbly Washing Machine areas, and that we’ll be able to control both the AiAi mascot and our entire favorite bunch of apes, all with well-enhanced graphics and unpublished content!

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will be released on October 5th in versions for PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

