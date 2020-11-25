Super Mario Maker Disappears from Wii U eShop

The original level creation title will no longer be available for purchase on the veteran Wii U, a discontinued console on the market.

Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Maker, the original Wii U video game published in 2015 to create and share levels, will no longer be available in the console’s eShop on March 31, 2021. The news has been communicated on Twitter at the tomorrow this Wednesday and raises a single alternative to acquire the title from April 1 of next year: the physical format.

Those players who have their digital copy of the game will be able to continue downloading both this and any other product already withdrawn from their purchase through the eShop; However, once the date indicated by Nintendo has expired, the purchase of Super Mario Maker for Wii U will be limited to the purchase in physical format, mainly in second-hand chains, since both the games and the console itself are discontinued.

“Thanks to all the players for your support towards Super Mario Maker for Wii U since 2015”, comments the tweet published by Nintendo in its different international accounts of said social network.

March 31, 2021, a farewell day for various Nintendo products

Something will happen from March 31, 2021. For now, several products of the Japanese company will no longer be available for sale through the eShop. From Super Mario 3D All-Stars to Super Mario Bros. 35, the battle royale available exclusively for members of Nintendo Switch Online. To these we must add Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, which arrives this December 4 on the Nintendo Switch eShop for a limited time, until March 31, 2021. Super Mario Maker is the newest in a list that shares the same date, the end of the current fiscal year.

What happens thereafter is anyone’s guess. Several of the video game releases for Nintendo Switch confirmed for 2021 will be published before the end of the first quarter; such as Monster Hunter Rise (March 26) and Bravely Default II (February 26). Others like No More Heroes III have simply anticipated that they will arrive sometime in 2021.



