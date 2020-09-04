The original Wii title has been adapted to be played both on television and in handheld mode through Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch.

Super Mario Galaxy for Nintendo Switch can be played both in television mode with the Joy-Con to make use of the motion control as well as in portable mode through the touch screen, which will act as the pointer. The original Wii video game, which is part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars along with Super Mario 64 and Sunshine, can be enjoyed in high definition and with refined controls in the hybrid.

These new details have emerged from a communication issued by Nintendo to the Polygon medium, which clarifies details that are not included in the official press release or in the eShop. Now, however, everything is perfectly clear both for users of the standard Nintendo Switch and the solely portable solution, Nintendo Switch Lite. Let’s get to know the details in depth.

Super Mario Galaxy on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite: how we will play

“Super Mario Galaxy can be played on TV, tabletop and portable mode,” Nintendo begins by saying to the North American media. “In TV and tabletop mode, motion controls are required for pointer functionality. In portable mode, the pointer functions have been adapted to use the touch screen ”, they expand.

In this way, regardless of whether we play Super Mario Galaxy through Super Mario 3D All-Stars in portable mode with a conventional Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite, the control has been adequate for the occasion. Also, those who prefer to use the television to play in 1080p (1920 x 1080p in TV mode; 1280 x 720p in portable mode) will be able to use both the Joy-Con separately and the controllers attached to the Joy-Con Grip and the Nintendo Switch Pro. Controller.



