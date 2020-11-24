Super Mario Brothers. 3 has copie sold at R $ 830,000

There is no doubt that the market for sealed and certified games has grown more and more in recent years. If you need proof, recently a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 under these conditions was acquired at an auction for US $ 156 thousand, equivalent to approximately R $ 830 thousand.

The copy in question had its finish obtained last Friday (20), on the Heritage Auctions website. It is a sealed and certified unit of grade 9.4 (which is a very high grade for an NES title, by the way) with a difference in printing, bringing Mario’s hand just below the word Bros. (“Fault” that was corrected in later runs).

“This product is to leave the chin on the floor. There are no significant brands that reduce the visual appeal, ”explains the website, which saw the first bid of $ 62,000 on this rare piece and 20 people trying to get their hands on the copy.

It is worth mentioning that, previously, the record was also for a game starring the mustache: Super Mario Bros., the original game, which was sold in July for $ 144 (about R $ 608 thousand) at an auction.



