Super Mario Bros. movie Trailer Introduces Chris Pratt to the Mushroom Kingdom

There are already many colorful new releases of 2023 films that we have seen with our first glimpses throughout 2022. If this were seen as a competition, it could be an argument in favor of the Universal and Illumination movie The Super Mario Bros. to be crowned the winner. That’s not all there is to say after the release of the first teaser trailer for the movie, as the Mushroom Kingdom world needs a hero, and it looks like we’re about to get one in this cinematic origin story.

Universal Pictures has finally released a trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie. Movie during today’s Nintendo Direct event. Demonstrating a fiery island run by none other than Bowser himself (Jack Black), who has invaded a peaceful and icy fortress, several pretty cool penguins are trying to defend their home. It’s just a pity that the vile lizard has a fiery breath and wizards on his side.

Including Chris Pratt’s controversial choice for the role of Mario, the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a pretty impressive list. Unfortunately, we don’t hear much about Mario Pratt, as well as Jack Black’s Bowser, and also take a quick look at Charlie Day’s Luigi. No offense to Pratt, whose Mario really needs a little more time to shine before any judgment is made, but if this trailer has an MVP, then it’s the King of Coop.

Jack Black’s performance is just what it takes to show that Bowser poses a real threat. Remember Po from “Kung Fu Panda”, only instead of being on the side of good, he melts an ice fortress for Power Star. It’s a complete show of confidence and attitude, without any clumsiness; thus, the Super Mario Bros. movie. The movie is already on its way to legitimate success at the box office.

The animation world has seen its latest hit thanks to the previous partnership of Universal and Illumination, Minions: The Rise of Gru, crushing the first weekend. Having collected $108.5 million on the debut, the studio’s partners are clearly ready to deliver even more exciting entertainment to the world. Attaching this look to the legendary Nintendo I.P. console is just the latest expansion the company has undertaken to do this, and the results seem pretty exciting.

What we saw in this trailer may even move into the world of theme parks, once again thanks to the efforts of Universal as a whole. Considering that Super Nintendo Land is already open at Universal Studios Japan, and the Universal Studios Hollywood variant has already been promoted during its construction, it’s not too difficult to make a Super Mario Bros. movie. Movie part of this special event.

Of course, there will still be some who recall another film adapting the adventures of Mario and Luigi. While some have actually spoken out in defense of Super Mario Bros., the world at large still seems to be somewhat allergic to the 1993 live action blockbuster. Whatever your feelings about that previous incarnation, The Super Mario Bros. The movie looks completely different from what we’ve seen before.

Mushroom Kingdom can be an eye-popping treat for everyone, but we’ll have to wait until next spring to find out. The premiere of the movie Super Mario Bros. it will take place in the nearest cinema on April 7, 2023, as well as in the work on the 3D version! In the meantime, we just need to sit down and think about big questions like “Will Jack Black’s Bowser become another David Harbor-style thirst trap?” You laugh, but stranger things are happening.