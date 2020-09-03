Super Mario Bros. 35th, Nintendo Switch Online

The Japanese company has also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will incorporate Super Mario All-Stars in its catalog.

September 3, 2020 has become Mario’s day, at least as far as announcements are concerned. After months of rumors, Nintendo has unfolded part of its plans for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the plumber, and it has done so with very cool video game announcements for this end of the summer. In addition to Super Mario All-Stars 3D and the remastering of Super Mario 3D World (a Wii U original), the Japanese have released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. All this for Nintendo Switch. As if that weren’t enough … how about a Mario battle royale? Said and done, the game is a reality and is called Super Mario Bros. 35.

Up to a total of 35 players will battle online to become the only Mario on stage. This is a product that will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers and will only be available temporarily, until March 31, 2021. The game, which will be released on October 1, will send to the defeated enemies directly to other players’ levels, but be very careful, as the process will work in both directions.



