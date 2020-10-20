Super Mario Bros. 35, Nintendo Switch analysis

Super Mario Bros. turns 35 and celebrates it with a battle royale video game for Nintendo Switch that is well worth trying. It will surprise you.

This year we have, among others, two important birthdays; the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man and the 35th anniversary of the NES Super Mario Bros. video game, the legendary 8-bit cartridge. On the occasion of this anniversary, the great N has set its imagination in motion to offer the consumer a ton of products to commemorate such a significant date.

One of them is Super Mario Bros. 35, a battle royale of the moustached plumber created by Arika, the same developer who brought us another hidden gem called Tetris 99. And the surprising thing is that it works as well as the game of tetriminos does without lose the characteristic essence of the platform on which it is based. A little gem for Nintendo Switch that we reveal here.

Fun with expiration

As you can imagine, Super Mario Bros. 35 is an online video game available only for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online, as is the case with Tetris 99. However, in this title the maximum number of participants per game is reduced to 35 , the number that refers to the birthday of the original title. Another notorious difference with respect to the block video game is that Super Mario Bros. 35 has an expiration date; Specifically, it will no longer be available on the last day of March 2021, the same date as the availability of Super Mario 3D All-Stars in the Nintendo digital store. There is still another difference to review although this is even more palpable, and that is that Super Mario Bros. 35 is a platform video game with what this entails.

Now, are both Arika products so different? The truth is that not too much because both are battle royale —all against all— where time and the actions of our competitors are vital for the future of our games. And the formula of the creators of Tetris 99 applied to this title works of scandal.

The program, which has two main game modes, invites us to participate in a pitched battle against 34 other players while we play the original Super Mario Bros. from the NES with slightly modified screens for the occasion. And how do you eat that? Easy. As we eliminate enemies from the screen we can send their “ghosts” to our rivals using various game strategies. For example, you can add enemies to the players with the shortest time available, the one with the most coins, or counterattack those who keep sending their enemies to you.

Along the way and as a mark of the saga, we collect coins that we can exchange for special objects such as fire flowers, mushrooms or the star of invincibility, which will make our relentless fight much less traumatic. Collecting coins is almost as or more important than eliminating enemies since any external help is vital to keep us the last ones standing. Especially when the game is somewhat advanced —they tend to be very long—, it is possible that on our screen Goombas, Koopa Troops, Bowsers and even Hammer Brothers are everywhere.

If you die, you are disqualified from the fight, although you receive experience with which you can level up our profile. At the same time and at that moment, the video game will count the actions you have done during the last game in order to check if we have advanced in the daily missions that the title asks of us.



