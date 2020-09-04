Super Mario Bros. 35 Anniversary Calendar

We review all the video games and products announced on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario for both 2020 and 2021.

The 35th anniversary of Super Mario is going to be celebrated in a big way by Nintendo. Video games, marketing, new ways to experience a saga like Mario Kart… The events are about to begin, so as we know that there were many announcements this past Thursday, we are going to summarize below everything that Nintendo Direct gave of itself with link Direct to the specific news so you don’t miss a single detail.

Plumber’s agenda: all the announcements of the Super Mario Bros. 35 Anniversary

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

We begin with Super Mario Bros. 3D All-Stars, a compilation for Nintendo Switch scheduled for September 18 in physical and digital format; although with limited circulation in the first and availability until March 31 in the second. Included are remastered editions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and the first Super Mario Galaxy, not the second. All controls have been adapted for the occasion.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

In October the appointment will be with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a new title in the saga developed by Nintendo and Velan Studio where the traditional experience will be transferred to a first-person perspective and in the real world. How? With a remote-controlled car, arches as signals to draw the circuits and curve signals. There will be 8 drinks, the possibility of playing with up to 4 people and two models available. October 16 arrives.



