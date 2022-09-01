Super Mario: Brigadier Spike’s Explanation

Mario, one of the first real video game characters of all time, made his pixel version debut in 1981 in the classic arcade game Donkey Kong. After that, the Italian plumber took his brother Luigi for a walk in Mario Bros. 1983 and began to assemble a group of villains and allies. Over the past few decades, this collection has only continued to grow, and it has included some of the most iconic game characters of all time. But for every Browser, Peach, Toad and Vario, there are several characters who did not get into the halls of fame, and Masters Spike from Super Mario is certainly one of them.

Despite the fact that he debuted back in 1985 and has appeared in various ways since then, Forman Spike from Super Mario is a character that even the most persistent fans are unlikely to recognize. A bearded man in dark glasses, in a brown jumpsuit and with a long nose, Foreman Spike is very similar to the Mario brothers, but he has made it his mission in life to hinder any of their enterprises.

Brigadier Spike from Super Mario

The little-known Forman Spike debuted in 1985 in Wrecking Crew, one of the first games for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The general game cycle of Wrecking Crew is that the player takes on the role of Mario trying to break a number of walls. At the first bonus stage of the game, Foreman Spike appears in the game for the first time. While the player is trying to find a coin hidden in one of the collapsible walls, Foreman Spike does the same in the background of the scene, adding an element of time to the game.

After completing the bonus stage, Brigadier Spike will become the main character of the remaining Wrecking Crew missions. While Mario is trying to break down the walls of each mission, Spike will launch objects at the player from the background of the scene, each of which can knock Mario down to the very beginning of the level. However, if the player acquires the Golden Hammer item, he can do the same with Spike, knocking him off the stage for a few moments.

Foreman Spike reappears in the Japan-exclusive Wrecking Crew ’98, where he looks muscular in a new way. Foreman Spike, now similar to the Vario buff, acts as the fourth boss of the game. As in the Puyo Puyo series, Wrecking Crew ’98 challenges players to connect colored blocks together to clear the stage while the opponent on the right side of the stage tries to do the same.

In 2001, a Japan-exclusive Mobile Golf for the Game Boy Color was released. Interestingly enough, Mobile Golf was only one of two Mario games that used a Mobile Adapter GB cable connecting the user’s phone to the Game Boy Color. Using this peripheral with the Mobile Golf will add Foreman Spike as a playable character with his original, larger appearance.

Looking ahead to 2015, Foreman Spike next appeared as a costume in Super Mario Maker. A brown jumpsuit, beard and long nose can be unlocked by getting a Mysterious Mushroom. In the Super Smash Bros. series The third Mario skin is considered a reference to the original appearance of the Foreman Spike Destroyer Brigade. In WarioWare Gold, during the Wrecking Crew microgame, Spike Masters can sometimes be seen after the player has broken the block.

During Nintendo Direct in September 2021, it was also confirmed that Foreman Spike is to appear in the upcoming animated Mario movie directed by Chris Pratt from Illumination. Here Spike will be voiced by Sebastian Maniscalco, best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. According to a Zippo insider, Forman Spike will apparently also appear in the unannounced new 2D Mario game, although of course, at the moment this is just a guess.