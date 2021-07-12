Super Mario 64 Copy Became The Most Expensive Game With $ 1.5 Million

Super Mario 64 copy took the title of most expensive game with 1.5 million dollars. On Friday, news broke that a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda sold at auction for $870,000, breaking the record for the most expensive video game ever sold. However, only two days later, this record was broken, even the million dollar threshold was passed. A sealed copy of the Nintendo 64 classic Super Mario 64 sold at Heritage Auction Sunday for a staggering $1,560,000, quickly breaking The Legend of Zelda’s record.

Over the past 12 months, the record for most expensive video game has risen dramatically. A year ago, Super Mario Bros. A copy of the game was sold for 114 thousand dollars. In November, Super Mario Bros. 3 copies were bought for 156 thousand dollars. In April of this year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $660,000. After The Legend of Zelda was sold for $870,000 on July 9, a copy of Super Mario 64 sold for a record $1 million 560,000 on Sunday.

In fact, it’s not just video games that are rising in price. The value of Pokémon cards is also increasing rapidly. Moreover, eBay has even announced a feature for its app that makes it easy to scan trading cards on its auction site. However, prices for NFTs, a kind of digital collectibles product, seem to be falling.