Super Mario 3D World will have online multiplayer mode

The new expanded version of the classic Wii U title will arrive in February 2021 with the possibility of playing online with friends cooperatively.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch was one of the great announcements of the Nintendo Direct dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the plumber this past Thursday. The title, coming from Wii U and considered one of the most brilliant in the machine’s catalog, this time will feature new content for a single player and the popular cooperative online multiplayer mode.

February 12, 2021 exclusively for Nintendo Switch

The official website of the title, which already allows you to advance the reservation for 59.99 euros in the eShop for its launch date in February 2021, adds some aspects that are of interest to future buyers. For starters, this improved version of Super Mario 3D World will keep the original location and will be compatible with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller; In addition, its download weight will be 5.0 GB, a size that we must have free in the memory we choose from the console (internal or microSD card) for installation.



