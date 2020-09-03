Super Mario 3D World improved on Nintendo Switch

The original Wii U title returns with a remastering for the current Kyoto system, due out next year. Wii U sales did not perform as Nintendo had hoped, so many of the great titles that came out for this platform failed to perform in the market as they would have done on a successful console.

The proof is in products like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has become the best-selling video game on Nintendo Switch. Now it’s confirmed that the Wii U Mario game will get a second chance thanks to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which returns in the form of a remastering to Nintendo Switch. It does so in the context of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, which has led to the announcement of other products such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars or Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Details on this new version have yet to be fully revealed. Nintendo promises to give more information later, but has already outlined some first data to whet the appetite. The game will add the option to play cooperatively both online (Nintendo Switch Online subscription required) and locally. Its release date has been set for February 12, 2021 and they have already anticipated that it will not arrive alone: ​​new amiibo are being prepared that will come out at the same time, Mario Felino and Peach Felina, both in the same pack.



