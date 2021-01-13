Super Mario 3D World has cooperative online mode

Nintendo released a new trailer showing gameplay last Tuesday (12) and some elements of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and it was not long before the mustachioed fan base began to unravel the content present in it.

According to information released on Nibel’s Twitter profile, the game will feature a cooperative online mode, a two-player play option, in addition to bringing faster movements, new collectibles called Cat Shines and a photography mode.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be available exclusively for Switch on February 12th.