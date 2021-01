We are exactly one month before the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and to mark this countdown Nintendo has released a new game trailer.

The recording you see below brings several moments in which Mario and Bowser Jr. collaborate in various parts of the game, overcoming challenges not only with Mario’s skills, but also with the brush carried by Bowser’s heir.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be available exclusively for Switch on February 12th.