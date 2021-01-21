Super Mario 3D World + BF: Captain Toad levels

The title arrives this February 12 exclusively for Nitnendo Switch full of improvements and additions; one of them, in Captain Toad game mode.

Nintendo has confirmed that the Captain Toad missions from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be playable in cooperative multiplayer mode for up to four people, a first for the original Wii U title. The official Super Mario Twitter account has been released. In charge of giving the news, one more novelty within the list of already confirmed in which it is postulated as one of the most ambitious ports to date for Nintendo Switch.

The game, which will be released on February 12 in physical and digital format for the hybrid console, will allow you to embark on these mini-adventures of puzzle and accompanied platforms, as in the rest of the main levels of the game. It was here, by the way, that the levels of Captain Toad debuted, later turned into a video game with Captian Toad: Treasure Tracker (Wii U, 3DS, Nintendo Switch).

After passing through Wii U, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is an expanded and improved version of the original title of the previous Nintendo console, where it went unnoticed due to the lack of platform support. This second opportunity will serve to claim one of the best 3D platform games of the past decade; now expanded with that expansion with free camera with Bowser as the main villain (among the odd surprises), online mode and quality of life improvements. According to our original analysis, which we hold point by point, an essential title.

Nintendo Switch in 2021: First Exclusive Releases Confirmed

This year is full of titles for Nintendo Switch, many of them exclusive. After 2020 surrounded by doubts about COVID-19, the Japanese company starts the year with this famous Super Mario title, which will serve to say goodbye to the character’s 35th anniversary, but this same February 26, Bravely Default II will arrive , followed on March 26 by Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap on April 30, among many others.

In this article, from MeriStation we review the complete agenda of exclusive videogames for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles dated 2021; therefore, we do not contemplate those that do not yet have a date, although there is a possibility that they will see the light this course, such as that long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.