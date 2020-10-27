Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be updated to version 1.1.0

This next November this patch will be applied to give more adaptability options in the controls in Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy.

Nintendo has announced that on November 17 they will publish an update patch for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. The video game, exclusive to Nintendo Switch with limited availability, will receive version 1.1.0 with an essential novelty: we can invert the cameras from the options menu.

In Super Mario 3D All-Stars, both Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy have a standard camera control axis; that is, the right lever obeys the up, down, left and right axes in that same direction, not inverted. Soon we will be able to choose if Normal or Inverted in the three titles.

For example, in the original Super Mario Sunshine on GameCube the camera was by default reversed and could not be changed, which has caused an impact on those who remembered the type of movement of the 2001 work, since now it is not by default. inverted.

No further details of this version 1.1.0 of Super Mario 3D All-Stars have been disclosed; We will soon learn what other changes, if any, Nintendo has contemplated.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, available for a limited time on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats, but both formats are of limited availability. On March 31, 2021 they will be removed from the eShop and their circulation in stores will also end, which will make their purchase impossible after that date. The NPD analyst group trusts that in the future Nintendo will sell each installment of the compilation separately; although nothing is certain, it is only an estimate. You can read our analysis here.

