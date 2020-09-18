Super Mario 3D All Stars: where to buy the game, price

The collection with Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy is now available, so we remind you where you can buy it and at what price.

The collection that includes three of the most iconic games from Nintendo’s most famous saga is now on sale. Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy land for the first time on Nintendo Switch as part of the pack called Super Mario 3D All Stars. Below we remind you where you can buy it and at what price, as long as no one is left without their copy before the collection is no longer available next March 2021.

Where to buy Super Mario 3D All Stars; price and editions

As it is an exclusive game for Nintendo Switch, Super Mario 3D All Stars is only available for that platform. Of course, we can acquire it both in digital and physical format, through different specialized and general stores:

Buy Super Mario 3D All Stars in the eShop for € 59.99 (this is a download of about 5GB in size that includes the three games and their corresponding Soundtracks).

Buy Super Mario 3D All Stars in GAME for € 59.95 (currently out of stock)

Buy Super Mario 3D All Stars at FNAC for € 54.99

Buy Super Mario 3D All Stars on Media Markt for € 49.99 (with temporary offer)

Buy Super Mario 3D All Stars at Carrefour for € 49.90 (temporarily out of stock)



