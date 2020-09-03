Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 64 announced

The compilation will be one of the video games that will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series starring the Nintendo plumber.

The leaks were true. By surprise, although with the networks already ruminating, Nintendo has taken the step and has confirmed the open secret: Super Mario 3D-All Stars is a reality for the hybrid of those from Kyoto. The Japanese company has wanted to celebrate the 35th birthday of the plumber (or ex-plumber, it is not clear to us) properly, with products ready to be released in the coming months. This collection will bring together three video games that correspond to three different generations: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

These are improved versions of the original games, as revealed by Nintendo in the press release sent to the media. Graphics will have a higher resolution and have been optimized to work better on Nintendo Switch. The compilation also introduces a music player with which we can enjoy the soundtrack of the three video games. As if that weren’t enough, the soundtrack can also be heard with the console screen off, very much in the style of Xenoblade Chronicles on Nintendo 3DS.

The resolution of the three games

Nintendo has also detailed the exact resolution at which the games included in the pack will work (via Nintendo Everything):

Super Mario 64

Docked: 960 x 720

Portable: 960 x 720

Super Mario Sunshine

Docked: 1920 x 1080

Portable: 1280 x 720

Super mario galaxy

Docked: up to 1920 x 1080

Portable: up to 1280 x 720



