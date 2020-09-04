Super Mario 3D All-Stars: resolutions, download weight

The plumber’s 35th anniversary will be commemorated with this wave of releases starting with the compilation of classic Super Mario 3D games.

Nintendo has detailed the most important technical aspects of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch. After the special Nintendo Direct dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the plumber, there were doubts about the resolution of each of the titles included, the weight they will have on our console as well as the languages ​​in which we can enjoy each work.

Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in a single pack

First of all, it should be remembered that Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available in a very limited way both in physical and digital format. Once it goes on sale on September 18, it can only be purchased until March 31, 2021 both in the eShop and in the rest of specialized physical stores, where there will be a limited edition that will surely be sold out before that date; we do not know if their individual sale will be offered later, separately. The weight of the download will be 4.8 GB.

Super Mario 64

Dock / TV mode: 960 x 720p (4: 3 format)

Portable mode: 960 x 720p (4: 3 aspect ratio)

Super Mario Sunshine

Dock / TV mode: 1920 x 1080p

Portable mode: 1280 x 720p

Super mario galaxy

Dock / TV mode: 1920 x 1080p

Portable mode: 1280 x 720p

Regarding the languages ​​included, the three installments of Super Mario 3D will be playable in English, German, French, Italian and Spanish with the exception of Super Mario 64, which eliminates Spanish from the equation. Another question that hovered in the environment is whether it was going to be necessary to play Super Mario Galaxy with motion control; but the answer is no. Now, to enjoy the functions of the Joy-Con controls on a Nintendo Switch Lite console, which will not have motion control functions, we must have a couple of additional Joy-Con to play in table-top mode.



