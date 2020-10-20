Super Mario 3D All-Stars: NPD, their great success

The game, which is selling at a surprising rate in the United States, is one of the best historical debuts. Mat Piscatella bets on an alternative.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch has made a huge sales debut in the United States. Only surpassed by Marvel’s Avengers, it has ranked in its few days in September as the second most successful game of the month and one of the best starts in the history of Nintendo in North America. According to Mat Piscatella, a market analyst who was in charge of making the monthly results public, he is betting on seeing the three games in the collection sold separately when they are withdrawn from sale.

“I don’t think those games are going to go away.”

Nintendo announced that on March 31, 2021 they will remove the game from the official Nintendo Switch digital store, the eShop; in addition to the circulation of physical units, which will also be very limited. In this way, as of April 1, 2021, there would be no way to buy the game in digital format and, in physical form, only through second-hand sales. Piscatella trusts in a change of mind on the part of the company chaired by Shuntaro Furukawa and that, from that date, we will begin to see the three titles separately: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

“I don’t think those games are going to go away,” he says. “For example, an à la carte purchase through the eShop. The sales of Super Mario 3D All-Stars could give [Nintendo] additional confidence to bring other of its games from the past to new platforms. I insist, it is Nintendo, I hope to be surprised ”, he adds, given that what he is offering is an opinion, he does not advance or filter information with his words.

6th best US launch in Nintendo history.

We are talking about the sixth best launch in history for a video game published by Nintendo in the United States, Piscatella himself advanced in the document published last week. Only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Pokémon Stadium have sold more in their first month available in North American stores, a scenario that is therefore situated above the vast majority of games published by the Japanese firm. Will they allow these sales to stop on March 31, 2021? In a few months we will get out of doubts.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available exclusively and on a limited basis on Nintendo Switch. You can read our analysis here.



