Super Mario 3D All-Stars: code cards will continue to work

The game will no longer be available for purchase after March 31, but those who purchase a card will be able to download it.

With only a few days to go until the 35th anniversary of Super Mario comes to an end, the time to purchase some of the products that have been launched for the occasion is about to be consumed. And is that Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the compilation that includes Super Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy, will no longer be available from April 1. However, those who acquire a card with the video game code will be able to redeem it beyond this date.

Nintendo Japan has confirmed that Super Mario 3D-All-Stars cards purchased in stores will still be redeemable “after April”. Although the title will no longer be available in the Nintendo eShop (and in physical stores when the stock runs out), the Kyoto team also confirmed that everyone who has purchased the product will be able to download it again without any problem.

Until the stock runs out

Although nothing has been said about the western market, it is assumed that they will follow the same strategy, so it will also be possible to redeem the relevant codes. Do not forget that in this case it works the same as the physical market: the stores have a series of cards that enable the download of the digital product. As in the boxed version, they can be found until the stock runs out.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be leaving the Nintendo eShop on April 1. It will not be the only product to say goodbye, since the company has already reported that Super Mario Bros. 35, an exclusive battle royale for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, will also be dismissed that same day. On the other hand, the production of the Game & Watch dedicated to the plumber will no longer be produced. The one that does stay is Super Mario 3D-World, the adaptation of the Wii U game to the hybrid machine of those from Kyoto.