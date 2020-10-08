Super Mario 3D All-Stars also sweeps Spain

The compilation, which has a limited print run in physical format and will no longer be available digitally in March, makes its strong debut in Spain.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the best-selling video game in Spain last September. The compilation, exclusive for Nintendo Switch, has been the option chosen by more people in this ninth month of 2020, all despite being announced on September 3 and put on sale a couple of weeks later. The plumber continues to show strength in the Spanish market.

According to the latest report from the Spanish Association of Videogames (AEVI), which reports the data provided by Games Sales Data (GSD) promoted by the European Federation of Interactive Software, neither the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers nor NBA 2K21 have been enough to prevent This collection of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in the same cartridge takes the first position in the ranking of the best-selling video games in our country.

It should be remembered that the physical edition of Super Mario 3D All-Stars is limited, while in digital format it will no longer be available for purchase in the eShop on March 31, 2021. It is unknown at this time if you can buy each one separately.

Nintendo Switch, the console that currently sells the most games in Spain

The podium, completed by the basketball video game from 2K Games and the bet on superheroes from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, continues with names that are already a tradition in the national market throughout, commercial phenomena that in Anglo-Saxon lands they call evergreen, those that they are always there and accumulate long-term sales. We are talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, the PS4 version of Grand Theft Auto V (which exceeds one million units in Spain), Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Ring Fit Adventure.

The Top-10 is finished by eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update and The Last of Us Part 2.



