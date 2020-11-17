Super Mario 3D All-Stars adds GameCube controller

The update 1.1.0 also adds the possibility of inverting the camera controls in the three video games in the compilation.

The 35th anniversary of Super Mario has not stopped even because of the coronavirus. Nintendo has prepared several plumber related products, many of which are already on the market. One of them is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation that includes three of the best three-dimensional titles starring the character, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. The 1.1.0 update will add one of the most demanded features, that is, the ability to use the GameCube controller in Super Mario Sunshine.

The three titles will also allow reversing the control of the camera, while improvements have been made to the entire compilation, although Nintendo has not detailed exactly what changes they have made.

All what’s new in patch 1.1.0

Players can invert the camera controls within the three titles.

Super Mario Sunshine is now compatible with the GameCube controller (sold separately). Users can play it using the same controls as on the original GameCube.

The GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine is only compatible with television mode.

You will need an adapter for the controller which is sold separately.

Nintendo Switch Lite is not compatible with the Nintendo GameCube controller (logical because it can only be played in handheld mode).

Not all the buttons that appear on the screen correspond to those of the Nintendo GameCube.

Other improvements applied to all three games.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available in both physical and digital formats. However, the company has already announced that it is a product that can be obtained only for a limited time. Thus, Nintendo’s idea remains to remove it after March 2021, both from stores and the Nintendo eShop. The same fate will run Super Mario Bros. 35, the battle royale for Nintendo Switch Online.



