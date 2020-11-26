Super Mario 3 became the world’s most expensive game

Super Mario 3, which went on sale in 1990, was sold at a record price. Here is the astonishing price of the Super Mario game.

Nowadays, old rare games are in much more demand than new ones. Of course, it’s also important that these old games are well preserved. Games stored in this way can enrich their owner.

Just like the Super Mario 3 game that went on sale in 1990. The game, released in 1990, was sold at a record price in an auction, becoming the world’s most expensive game. A collector paid 156 thousand dollars for this game.

Paid 156k dollars for the old Super Mario 3

Of course, it should be noted. Not every SM3 copy is worth that much. It has not even been removed from the copy protection container with a price tag of 156 thousand dollars and the protection seal has not even been removed.

So to speak, we can say that the only difference from zero is second hand. $ 156,000 was sacrificed for this unique game tape, which was one of the first copies of the game that was on sale for NES.

It seems that such products will gain much more value as games turn to digital. If you still have an unpacked game, we recommend that you take good care of it. Because games are no longer sold boxed. Probably after 10 to 20 years the game in your hand could become even more valuable.



