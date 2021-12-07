Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Confirmed To Release Solo Album Next Month

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun will finally be releasing his solo album that fans have been waiting for. On Tuesday (07/12), Label SJ announced, “Kyuhyun will be releasing an album in January 2022 which will be the conclusion of his four season project. However, the exact date has not yet been set.”

Previously, Kyuhyun had indeed held the ‘PROJECT: Season‘ project by releasing songs in each season.

So far, Kyuhyun has released the song ‘Moving On‘ in the winter, then the song ‘Coffee’ in the spring, and the song ‘Together’ in the summer.

Are you ready to welcome Kyuhyun’s return with a new solo album?