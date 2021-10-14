Super Junior’s Donghae’s Birthday Today, Did You Know These Idol Data

Super Junior’s Donghae is celebrating, because today is his birthday and ELF celebrates it in a big way, but do you already know the most basic data to follow the career of the singer and dancer?

Lee Donghae was born on October 15, 1986 in Jeollanamdo, Mokpo in South Korea, although he is now one of the most beloved and outstanding K-Pop stars , his first dream was to become an athlete thanks to the influence of his father.

Later he learned about singing and music, so he began studying to hone his skills to become a celebrity, later he entered as a trainee with the SM Entertainment agency and signed a contract.

From that moment he was in some musical projects and his representation company wanted him to debut in another group, but the plans changed and years later he was included in the official Super Junior lineup .

Today that ELF celebrates the birthday of Donghae , we leave a list of 5 things, curiosities or data to follow the career of the singer Super Junior. Did you know that it is very good to pronounce Spanish?

SUPER JUNIOR’S DONGHAE CELEBRATES HIS BIRTHDAY, LEARN THESE IDOL FACTS

Donghae was not going to debut in Super Junior

Before debuting as a member of Super Junior, SM Entertainment had plans to launch their music career with the group Smile , can you imagine Donghae in another boy band ?

Leeteuk would also be in the project, but they canceled the group’s performance and SM included them in Super Junior.

Super Junior’s Donghae’s profile

Throughout his career in front of the spotlight and on the stage, Donghae added to his list of professions that of singer, dancer, rapper, songwriter, actor, producer, model and businessman.

Feliz cumpleaños al chico más cute, que cree que no es cute. Gracias por tan hermosas canciones, por tanto amor, por el tiempo que le dedicas siempre a #ELF. Feliz cumpleaños #Donghae 💙#HappyDonghaeDay @donghae861015 pic.twitter.com/0wwRYjPTqV — Kaomy (@KaomySJ) October 14, 2021

His height is 1 meter 74 centimeters, he weighs 59 kilos, his blood type is A, while his zodiac sign is Libra and the Chinese is Tiger.

Super Junior’s Donghae Drama OST

Donghae’s sweet voice accompanied some sad and romantic scenes from various Korean dramas like Don’t Go and Plz Don’t for Miss Panda & Hedgehog.

Other songs by the K-Pop idol for these productions are: This is Love in collaboration with Henry Lau for Extravagant Challenge and Just Like Now in collaboration with Ryeowook for It’s Okay, Daddy’s Girl.

The subunits Super Junior’s Donghae belongs to

Super Junior is a group that has great stages in their career and some of them are the launch of subunits , but which ones does Donghae belong to ?

Donghae is a member of Super Junior M and Super Junior D&E, what are your favorite songs from these sub-units?

Donghae’s good Spanish

Super Junior indulged their Latin American ELFs with iconic collaborations such as: Leslie Grace, Reik and even a cover by Luis Miguel.

On some tracks, Donghae shared with us his good Spanish pronunciation, which made a special match with talented fellow band members.