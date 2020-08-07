SUPER JUNIOR reached an incredible milestone

The increase in views of No Other gave SUPER JUNIOR fans a pleasant surprise. Very soon, SUPER JUNIOR will be 15 years old since their debut in Korea, but the group remains as strong as before thanks to the great support it receives from its fans around the world. The popularity of the idol group was proven once again now that No Other reached an impressive number of views.

The MV that the group filmed for the song No Other has exceeded 100 million views. This music video was released in 2010 and shows the members of Super Junior performing a sweet melody while preparing some displays of affection for a special person.

The K-Pop industry has had a great expansion worldwide thanks to the internet, however, it should be noted that at the beginning of SUPER JUNIOR’s career, the way to appreciate and support idols around the world occurred in a way different, that is why the achievement of SUPER JUNIOR and No Other gains greater strength, since the massive streaming on YouTube was not such an important trend.



