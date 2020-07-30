Super Junior KRY is preparing a LIVE online concert

The Super Junior K.R. subunit and prepares an online concert on the ‘Beyond LIVE’ platform. Various entertainment companies have found a way to better communicate with their fans on the Internet, due to the pandemic situation in the world, online concerts are now a viable option.

Yond Beyond LIVE ’is a platform that has joined various K-pop companies to organize and broadcast live shows, which reach all countries through VLive and Naver. Groups like: SUPERM, the various subunits of NCT, Super Junior, and TVXQ have surprised their fans at online concerts.

Super Junior KRY could not be left behind and soon the group will present the show ‘When We Were Us (The Moment With Us)’ through ‘Beyond LIVE’, where they will perform the songs from their first mini album ‘When We Were Us’.

The subunit prepares great surprises for ELF, since the concept of the show will be ‘fairy tale’, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook and Yesung will act as main characters in an endearing story.

Each of the songs of Super Junior K.R.Y in their concert ‘Beyond LIVE’ will be complemented by the scenery, graphics with AR technology have been designed that will impact the audience.

Another attraction that Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung’s show has is that, as on past occasions, fans will have a chance to chat with SM Entertainment idols.

The Super Junior concert KRY: When We Were Us (The Moment With Us) in ‘Beyond LIVE’ is next August 23 at 3 pm South Korea time, through the V LIVE application, in where you can also buy your tickets.



