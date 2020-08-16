Super Junior got a greeting from Nick Carter

Could Super Junior and Backstreet Boys collaborate? Nick Carter sent his regards to the K-pop group. With 27 years of experience, the American boyband maintains its popularity, they are even the favorites of one of the members of the South Korean band, awakening the illusion of ELF to see them together again, since they had a meeting a few years ago.

Through his Twitter account, Nick Carter performed a dynamic to respond to messages from his fans, among them, a Super Junior fan asked him greetings to Kyuhyun, one of the main vocalists of the idol group; his response was immediate and he thanked him for being his fan.

Nick’s interaction with the boyband continued, as he was surprised that he was a huge Backstreet Boys fan and decided to follow him on the social network, which sparked requests for both groups to collaborate, as they had already met before.

7 years ago, Super Junior had the opportunity to meet them during a trip to when they promoted with the Chinese sub-unit and performed at the 2013 Chinese Spring Festival, they both took a photo and shared it on social media.

Kyuhyun has shown his fanaticism for the boyband, even in his MV “Time With You” a Backstreet Boys vinyl appears, as the video shows all the things he likes and makes him happy. Will the collaboration become a reality?

ELF showed their excitement for this little interaction and awaits Kyuhyun’s response. Both groups are considered to be one of the boybands with the longest trajectory, respectively, Super Junior is about to celebrate its 15th anniversary and has 2 comebacks scheduled for the following months.



