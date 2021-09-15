Super Junior D&E Will Comeback October 2021!

Donghae and Eunhyuk who are members of the Super Junior D&E sub-unit are rumored to be making a comeback in the near future.

On September 15, 2021, various South Korean media reported that the two idols are targeting October 2021 for their comeback schedule with the latest song.

Their comeback in October will also be a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Super Junior D&E’s debut which they did by releasing the song ‘Oppa Oppa‘.

Meanwhile, Donghae and Eunhyuk are known to be releasing their first full album and this is the first comeback in 2021.

ELF, are you ready to watch Donghae and Eunhyuk’s new performance next October?