Super Junior D&E shows their side in B.A.D’s MV

The Super Junior sub-unit of Donghae and Eunhyuk make their comeback with the song ‘B.A.D’, a rebellious and flirty track.

The wait is over and finally Super Junior D&E revealed the official video for ‘BAD’, the promotional track of their fourth mini album ‘Bad Blood’, a record material in which the idols of the SM Entertainment company have worked to offer ELF a great listening experience.

The tracklist for Super Junior D & E’s ‘Bad Blood’ is:

1.- B.A.D.

2.- Contact.

3.- To you, Tomorrow.

4.- Change.

5.- Off Line.

Through SMTOWN’s YouTube channel, the subunit shared the MV for ‘B.A.D’, a song with an energetic concept that talks about the emotions of being attracted to a person and the way of acting that awakens love. Yay!

The clip is distinguished by the power of Donghae and Eunhyuk in the dance, because to make an impressive performance the boys were accompanied by several dancers, the sets were adorned with different sets of lights to express the rebellious and flirtatious concept of the members of Super Junior.

The looks worn by the ‘B.A.D’ interpreters were varied and very striking, outfits inspired by a street style and casual. Donghae wowed the camera with leather garments and hair bands, while Eunhyuk showed a more mysterious side with a bucket hat and unique clothing.

An excerpt from the lyrics of ‘B.A.D’ reads:

At first captivated by the silhouette that looks like a flame, I stay awake all night by your bold eyes. Unstoppable night, trapped in fate, you draw me in, I feel suffocated by you

The translation of ‘B.A.D’ is available in several languages ​​such as Spanish, Thai, English, Vietnamese and Indonesian; Donghae and Eunhyuk do think of all their fans around the world.



