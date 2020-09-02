Super Junior D&E, MV ‘B.A.D’ Second Teaser

Super Junior D&E has released the second teaser for their new music video titled “B.A.D“.

This ‘B.A.D’ music video teaser was uploaded through the official SMTOWN YouTube channel on Wednesday (02/09) at 6 p.m. KST.

Through this teaser video, we will be presented with excerpts from the choreography of the song “B.A.D” performed by Donghae and Eunhyuk with the dancers.

Besides that, fans can also see the different concept of the music video for “B.A.D”, which shows the “bad boy” side of the two Super Junior D&E members.

The music video for “B.A.D” and the fourth mini album “BAD BLOOD” are scheduled for release by Super Junior D&E on September 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST tomorrow.

While looking forward to Super Junior D&E’s comeback, you can watch the teaser video below first!



