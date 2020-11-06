Super Junior celebrates 15th year with love of ELF

15 years are easy to read, but the history of Super Junior has been full of moments that will go down in music history, the SM Entertainment group is one of the most legendary and important boy groups in K-pop. Celebrate its 15th anniversary!

Being an idol of Korean pop is not an easy task, it requires years of entertainment, skills to develop, effort, fighting against many obstacles to finally debut with your colleagues.

The history of Super Junior is very broad, it has so many nuances, achievements and records that it is impossible to summarize it. 15 years have passed since the group’s original lineup debuted with the album ‘Super Junior 5’ in 2015.

Super Junior is still in force within the K-pop universe, an industry that is constantly changing and the competition is very tough, the performers of ‘Mr. Simple ’have been very smart, reinventing themselves on multiple occasions and have survived military service, a defining stage for any Korean pop band.

Such a celebration could not go unnoticed, ELF has organized a series of activities to commemorate the legacy of the boy band led by Leeteuk. See how Super Junior and its fans celebrate their first 15 years of experience.

SUPER JUNIOR CELEBRATE YOUR ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL VIDEOS

Through the group’s official social networks, an emotional clip was published where viewers can take a musical tour of the performers of ‘Super Clap’, from their debut to today.

Through YouTube, the youngest member of the group published a new video,

Ryeowook shared a clip for ELF of his cover of ‘Only You’, an original song by singer HuhGak.

Netizens are using the hashtag # 15thAnniv_WalkTogether to express their love, admiration and affection for Super Junior, ELF is currently posting the teachings they have learned from their favorite idols.

Many fans have made special content to celebrate Super Junior’s 15th anniversary, some shared videos, images, drawings and even letters, making this party more emotional.

Over the past 15 years, Super Junior has released incredible songs for all situations in life. If you want to listen to Super Junior’s musical proposal, visit: The best songs by SJ.



