Super electric car from Mercedes to Tesla

As countries encouraged automotive manufacturers to produce environmentally friendly vehicles, automotive giants began to enter the electric vehicle market. Allegedly Mercedes is developing a super electric car concept.

Mercedes to rival Tesla with new super electric car model

Electric vehicles developed by Tesla surpass brands with internal combustion engines in terms of acceleration and performance. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the electric motor can provide high torque at every revolution and does not need any gear system.

Mercedes announced that with the EQS, it will make the S series models 100 percent electrified. Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius wants to rival the super electric car models developed by Tesla and Porsche, according to the report by Automotive News.

Daimler CFO Harald Wilhelm said, “We are developing a new product range and this product line will also include sports cars with remarkable features. We will launch a few of them as 100 percent electric, following today’s trends. “He used expressions.

Beloved by many automotive enthusiasts thanks to its relatively cheap price policy compared to other brands, Tesla is one of the leading companies in electric vehicles. Looking at the moves made by the companies, it seems that the super electric car models, also known as super EVs, will appear frequently in the near future.

Vehicles with high emission values ​​lost their importance due to the environmental policies re-organized by the countries. Also known for its high-volume and performance vehicles, Mercedes has started to pay more attention to the electric vehicle issue in order to keep up with changing policies.



